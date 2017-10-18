Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Reds crushed Maribor from the first whistle. Photo: EPA Share

Lively Liverpool batter Ljudski Vrt Stadium

Return match to be played on the 1st of November at Anfield Road

18. October 2017 ob 13:03

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

Maribor football players failed to achieve a positive outcome and failed to leave a good impression in the 3rd round of the Champions League. At Ljudski Vrt, Liverpool, the favourite, crushed Maribor 7-0.

The Reds crushed Maribor from the first whistle. They took lead in the fourth minute, when Salah robbed Viler of the ball, sprinted into the penalty box and passed the ball to Fermino, who tapped into the net. The visitors had sealed their victory by the 20th minute, following goals by Coutinho and Salah.

Devastated Maribor were unable to keep up with lively Liverpool, who battered their opponents with a high rhythm of play. Salah and Fermino each scored twice.

Darko Milanič, the Maribor coach, said after the defeat: "It was not about our formation, we were simply awful today. This was clear from the first pass; the first goal limited us greatly and we were too weak throughout the game. But when I take another look at the game and reflect upon it – it was this very formation and these boys who brought us to the Champions League. Today, we were far worse than our opponents. But I am convinced that, in an ideal state, we would have played an excellent game even against Liverpool. In our league, we need to look for solutions in attack, but then you can also come across opponents, such as Spartak, Sevilla and Liverpool, against whom you have to know how to defend. I added another midfielder in the second half, but nevertheless, it turned out we knew exactly where not to play, but a bad moment led to us being punished".

Aleš Vozel, MMC; translated by A. L., photo: EPA