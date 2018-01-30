Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Berlin will be easyJet’s third destination served from Ljubljana. The carrier currently connects the Slovenian capital with London’s Gatwick and Stansted airports. Foto: BoBo Share

Ljubljana is getting new non-stop flights to Berlin

Three flights a week from early August to the end of October

The carrier easyJet, which already flies non-stop between Ljubljana and London, will launch direct flights from Ljubljana to Berlin starting August 9.

Tickets between the two capitals can already be purchased on the British low-cost carrier’s website. The airline will operate three flights a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. For now, the flights are only scheduled for the duration of the summer season, which ends in late October.

"Ljubljana and Berlin have not had any flights for several months, so it is our great pleasure to be able to connect the two capitals once again," says Thomas Haagensen, the head of easyJet Europe.

"Since Germany is Slovenia’s leading economic partner, we’re convinced that this link—and all future links between our airport and German cities – will be successful and will contribute to the continuing growth in the number of German visitors to Slovenia," adds Zmago Skobir, the Managing Director of Fraport Slovenia, the company that operates Ljubljana’s Jože Pučnik Airport.

According to easyJet, one-way fares will start at 20.37 euros. This includes administrative costs and the credit card transaction fees for two passengers per reservation.

EasyJet is taking over Air Berlin’s role

The website Ex-Yu Aviation News adds that easyJet will not have any competition on the route. This will be the airline’s third route from Ljubljana; it currently connects the Slovenian capital with London’s Gatwick and Stansted airports.

Meanwhile, the Slovenian carrier Adria Airways flies to three German cities: Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

EasyJet is launching 23 new flights from Berlin’s Tegel Airport. This way, it is attempting to take over Air Berlin’s role in the wake of that carrier’s collapse.

