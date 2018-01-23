Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Peter Prevc. Foto: STA Share

Luge competitor Sirše, but not Livk or Hafner, among the 70 Slovenians at the Olympics

The Executive Board unanimously approves the recommendations

The Executive Board of the Slovenian Olympics Committee has confirmed the names of 70 athletes who will compete at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. They include luge competitor Tilen Sirše, who has met the international qualifying time but not the qualifying time set by the Slovenian Olympics Committee.

However, the Executive Board did not accept all the recommendations. It rejected alpine skier Klara Livk, who has no points in the World Cup, as well as snowboarder Jure Hafner. Both still have the chance to meet the international qualifying standard, but even that wouldn’t help them.

Freestyle snowboarder Urška Pribošič is in a different situation. She has met the qualifying standard of the Slovenian Olympic Committee, but not the international qualifying standard. If she meets it by January 21, she will be able to perform at the Olympics. Another competitor could also join the seven cross-country skiers: Maca Slabanja or Lea Einfalt, but Slovenia must first meet the international quota, while Einfalt also must meet the national qualifying standard.

“Two luge competitors have met the international qualifying standard. Based on our approach and the conditions in which they are working, we have given one of them an opportunity to compete. As far as Livk and Hafner are concerned, we will return the international quota even if the two competitors meet the qualifying standard,” said the Slovenian Olympic Committee’s Vice President Iztok Čop.

The recommendations made by the Council of Experts for Competitive Sport and the Slovenian Olympics Committee were approved unanimously by the Executive Council and the resolutions were not debated.

