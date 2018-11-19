Luka Dončić Foto: AP Share

Luka Dončić: Becoming Wonderboy

19. November 2018 ob 15:56

Slovenian sensation Luka Dončić has taken the NBA by storm. As the Mavericks fulcrum, he's scored nearly 20 points a game, 292 altogether, becoming the first teenager to score so many points in his first 15 games in the league.

He's breaking records again, as he has done so often in his budding, but already illustrious career. From his humble beginnings to the NBA, his journey is chronicled in Radio Slovenia's audio documentary Luka Dončić: Becoming Wonderboy.

On a warm April evening in 2015, at Real Madrid's Sports Centre, at the end of a match against Unicaja, Luka Dončić got the call he'd been waiting for. His coach told him to get ready. The game was pretty much over, Madrid's lead was big enough that the first-teamers could be rested. That's why one of the young guns got a chance.

But Dončić was not just any prospect. He was Europe's premier basketball teenager. He turned 16 a couple of months beforehand and as he got prepared to make his debut, the crowd got excited. Everybody wanted to see what this kid, that got so many rave reviews, will do on the big stage. Dončić didn't disappoint. He got a thunderous reception as he stepped onto the court, but the noise level went up a notch a few seconds later. Luka received the ball behind the three-point line and without a moments hesitation, set his sights on the basket, jumped, let the ball go and watched it sink through the net.

It didn't take long for Dončić to get a new nickname. Soon, commentators were bellowing out the word wonderboy each time he did something spectacular. And those wow moments were becoming more and more frequent. As were his accolades. At 18, he became the Euroleague's best young player, it's Rising Star, then became European Champion with his home country, Slovenia and topped that off with another European crown a season later, with Real Madrid, along with another MVP award. Just three years after that debut against Unicaja, Luka Dončić was the best in Europe.

Luka Dončić: Becoming Wonderboy is written and produced by Slovenia's lead radio journalist Franci Pavšer and Luka Petrič. It takes the listener on a journey, from when he was playing ball near his home in Ljubljana, to joining the local club and skipping two basketball grades in one day, because he was so good. It's a story told by his family, which was at a crossroads, when Real Madrid came calling and recruited Luka at the age of 13, and his teammates, like Slovenian national team member Edo Murić, who met him for the first time, when Dončić was still a kid and bet that he can't hit a shot from half-court. That was a bet Murić did not win.

The documentary also introduces a story about Dončić's connection with Dallas years before he went to the NBA, how he got in trouble because he watched the Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki late at night. Luka Dončić: Becoming Wonderboy is available on Youtube and also as a podcast, at your favourite podcast provider.

