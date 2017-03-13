Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Despite the warm springtime sun, the organizers have snow on the mind these days. The ski jump must be readied for jumps that are both long and safe. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Luxury-minded spectators spend more than 1000 euros a day at Planica

The festival of “ski flying” at Planica will take place from March 24 to the 26.

13. March 2017 ob 19:16

The chances that Planica could surpass last year's record attendance are close to zero, since not all the tickets have been sold out during the advance ticket sales period. Even so, organizers expect 70,000 people to visit Planica over four days.

Despite the warm springtime sun, the organizers have snow on the mind these days. The ski jump must be readied for jumps that are both long and safe. "We are reducing the snowpack level to get the desired height. There is a lot of work of be done, but not more than every year," says Aljoša Dolhar, whose responsible for getting the ski jump ready for the event.

"The weather forecast for the event itself is good. Everything is under control," says the General Secretary of the Organizing Committee, Primož Finžgar, ten days before the first test of the ski jump. At the base of the ski jump, tents and bleachers are being set up and there is still

some space remaining. But those interested in attending should hurry. Seats cost between 15 and 75 euros.

For those who want to add some luxury to their experience, with fine dining in a club-like atmosphere and VIP transfers, watching the events can cost between 120 and 1000 euros a day. "Of course, this package includes helicopter transportation, which has its price," explains Finžgar. Planica is also an important social event. "People who can afford it tend to view it as an investment – an opportunity for making contacts, for lobbying, things that common at such events," adds Finžgar.

According to unofficial information, the most expensive tickets have been bought by businesspeople from Russia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. More than 4000 Poles will be among the spectators; the tickets have been sold to more than 30 countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan.

