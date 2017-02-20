Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The main hurdle before construction is set to begin in the early summer, as soon as planning permission is obtained, comes from property owners. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Magna looking for the first workers at its Hoče subsidiary

Can anything still derail the major investment?

20. February 2017 ob 21:48

Hoče - MMC RTV SLO

In mid-January, Magna confirmed its arrival in Slovenia; Now it is up for council members of the Hoče-Slivnica municipality to decide on the changes to the local planning regulations that would set up a 100-hectare industrial park for the automotive giant. No complications are expected.

The main hurdle before construction is set to begin in the early summer, as soon as planning permission is obtained, comes from property owners. Most have already signed contracts, but not all the owners of the land needed for this project have given their approval for the sale.

About a third of the owners – 13 – still need to give their permission. They have sent their requests and demands to the Economy Ministry.

The possibility of complications therefore remains, since the owners, who could be subject to eminent domain expropriations, could seek a constitutional judgment. This would delay and potentially endanger Magna's investment. Even so, the company has started to look for workers in Slovenia. Currently, it is using the MojeDelo.com website to recruit candidates for the positions of system engineer, controller, and maintenance manager.

