Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! It was Marguč’s 8th podium finish in World Cup events. Foto: BoBo Share

Marguč misses win by a whisker, Košir finishes 4th

Marguč proves he’s still a force to be reckoned with

5. January 2018 ob 21:40

Lackenhof - MMC RTV SLO

Snowboarders Rok Marguč and Žan Košir appear to be in great form in the lead-up to the Olympics, as the two qualified for the parallel giant slalom semi-final in Lackenhof, Austria.

Rok Marguč came in second place, just one-hundredth of a second behind Nevin Galmarini of Switzerland, even though Marguč was in the lead for most of the big final.

“I fell just short of a win, but I’m not too worried about that. What matters is that I’m on top of my game and that I’m still a force to be reckoned with. I was doing fine today, but a little mistake cost me time in the last part of the race. But I repeat, I’m not too worried about the outcome because the events that really matter are still ahead of us, so I'll have plenty opportunity to up my game,” said Marguč.

Marguč wins Slovenian semi-final

Marguč also beat Žan Košir in an all-Slovenian semi-final after the latter won the qualifying round. “Despite having had problems in the past, Žan is still one of the best. Beating someone like him is no small feat, and in the past few years only a handful of guys have pulled off a victory against him. I mean, look no further than the qualifiers. I kept saying to myself, ‘If I’m tired, he’s doubly tired, and therefore beatable.’ I put on a great performance, and he struggled a little, so I managed to eke out a win,” said the former world champion.

Košir placed 4th after losing against Alexander Payer of Austria in the small final. Tim Mastnak came in 24th, while Jure Hafner finished the race in 48th place. In the women’s event, Gloria Kotnik placed 22th, while Iva Polanec finished 49th.

S. J., D. S.; translated by D. V.