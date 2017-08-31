Maribor fans donate 80 litres of "violet blood"

The fans of football club NK Maribor turned out in big numbers for the latest blood donation campaign and proved again that they know how to do good things.
Around 180 fans came to donate blood in the premises of NK Maribor. At the end of the day they collected a total of 80 litres of blood. The Vijol'čna kri za vse ljudi (Violet blood for all people) campaign started six years ago.
The department of transfusion medicine at UKC Maribor says the number of blood donors in Maribor has risen since the start of the campaign.
Due to their intensive training sessions NK Maribor's football players cannot donate blood, but they did hail the response of their fans, took photographs with them and gave out autographs.
Jasmina Gregorec, TV Slovenija; translated by K. J.
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:58, 30.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:47, 29.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:16, 28.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:10, 27.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:35, 26.08.2017
|
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK 00:07:48, 26.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:10, 25.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:53, 24.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:39, 23.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:20, 22.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:21, 21.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:50, 20.08.2017
|
Barbara Uranjek 00:32:05, 20.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:09, 19.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:58, 18.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:32, 17.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:49, 16.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:46, 15.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:29, 14.08.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:04, 13.08.2017
Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov.
S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov!