Maribor festivities at traditional harvest of the Old Vine

Some 1,500 spectators gathered in Lent on the sunny Sunday

2. October 2017 ob 12:09

This year's already 31st ceremonial harvest of the Old Vine attracted a number of people to Lent. The first grape cluster was ceremonially picked by a student from Novo mesto.

The ceremonial harvest of the more than 400 years old vine, and its offspring, which this year gave 63 healthy, large and sweet grape clusters, was also the beginning of the 17th the Old Vine Festival.

This year the first grape cluster was picked by Luka Kodrič, a pupil of the Agricultural school from Novo mesto, the holder of the grape picker international certificate, who said for Radio Slovenija: "It gives you motivation, and fills you with energy. You feel important, and privileged." The promising harvest of "žametna črnina" or Žametovka which defied this year's frost, draught, and hail, was picked by the grape pickers ("brači") from Malečnik, which has become a tradition.

Jože Protner, a member of the honorary Praetorian Guard of the St. Urban Convent, gave to Mayor Andrej Fištravec, the master of the Old Vine, a copy of the document on the first harvest of the Old Vine. The ceremonial harvest with an attractive programme, a rich culinary offer, and outstanding local wines attracted a large number of people to Maribor and Lent. Approximately 1,500 visitors from Maribor and the surroundings gathered there, including a number of guests from abroad, members of wine fraternities, the Slovenian Wine Queen, and a number of winegrowers.

Wine and culture for development of tourism

The Slovenian Wine Queen Maja Žibert is convinced that the Old Vine event in Maribor connecting natural and cultural heritage and tourism is the right path. She believes it is a singular tradition, and "the right way to connect wine tourism to cultural events".

The Old Vine festival will continue to animate the autumn in Maribor with events connected with wine, cuisine, cultural and social events until St. Martin's Day.

