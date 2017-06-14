Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The idea of temporarily closing the children’s heart surgery department at the Ljubljana University Medical Centre has been floated before. Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Ministry floats idea of temporarily closing children’s heart surgery department at Slovenia’s biggest hospital

Heart surgeries for children cost twice as much abroad

14. June 2017 ob 21:36

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

It appears that the Ministry of Health is considering temporarily closing the children’s heart surgery department at the Ljubljana University Medical Centre. Children with congenital heart disease could be sent abroad for surgery, and it seems that the Ministry of Health is considering this as a viable option.

The department was close to being shut down in 2013 when heart surgeries were performed by Israeli surgeon David Mishaly. The measure was again considered two years ago when it transpired that the safety of patients who were treated at the hospital between 2007 and 2014 was seriously compromised.

In the years following the scandals, the department posted above-average results. However, representatives of the Ljubljana University Medical Centre and its Paediatric Clinic recently admitted that 22 of their patients had been misdiagnosed and 20 of their patients had been treated for the wrong condition. Many of the young patients’ parents are now worried. Should their children undergo surgery abroad or at home?

“Bad blood” should not be a reason for medical tourism

The Health Insurance Institute of Slovenia (ZZZS) has said that just because there is bad blood between doctors does not mean that patients should be sent abroad for surgery. “The first thing parents need to do is talk to the hospital administration. They also have a legal right to a second opinion, and they can talk to the patient ombudsman. Sending their child abroad for surgery should be their last resort – but only if no doctor in Slovenia can treat their child,” said Klemen Ganziti of the Health Insurance Institute of Slovenia.

In other words, parents can only send their children abroad for surgery if no other options are available. But what would happen if the Ministry of Health decided to temporarily close the children’s heart surgery department at the Ljubljana University Medical Centre? Ganziti said that if this happened, the Ljubljana University Medical Centre would lose all funding for children's heart surgeries, but overall costs would at least double. “There’s transportation costs and special flights for patients. If you do the math, you’ll see that these surgeries abroad are much more expensive and stressful for the parents. Therefore, I strongly believe that these children should undergo surgery in Slovenia, and I expect this issue to be resolved as soon as possible,” said Ganziti.

The cost of heart surgery for a child is between 9 and 17 thousand euros in Slovenia – and around 30 thousand euros abroad. This year, 15 children have been sent abroad for heart surgery. A total of 46 children were sent abroad for heart surgery in 2016, and 28 in 2015.

Snežana Ilijaš, Radio Slovenija; translated by D. V.