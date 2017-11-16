Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Slovenian soldiers taking part in missions in Latvia. Photo: BoBo Share

Mistakes to cost the Ministry of Defence 10 million euros

16. November 2017 ob 11:31

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian Army's financial problems would have been smaller, if it weren't for some bad decisions made by officials within the Ministry of Defence. Because of those mistakes the ministry will have to make additional payments of around 10 million euros.

The problem is that Slovenian soldiers taking part in missions have not been given free days. Therefore, this year alone, more than 500 members of the Slovenian Armed Forces have filed compensation claims. Some have managed to reach a settlement before officially filing in their claims, but the majority has decided to seek justice in court.



The Ministry of Defence Trade Union says the ministry is trying to reach claim settlements in court as well, but in this case for higher amounts. "The State Attorney's Office has set low free day allowance fees at the Ministry of Defence. Members of the armed forces have no other choice if they want to get the 100% sum ruled by courts, but to sue," said Marjan Lah, a member of the trade union.



The total amount: 10 million euros

The ministry has had to pay more than one million euros only this year alone, for failing to grant its soldiers free days. And that's not the only error made by the ministry. In line with a Supreme Court ruling that the ministry incorrectly paid out the unused overtime hours, the ministry has to set things right for the past five years. Therefore, in addition to June's salary, it paid out an additional 2,7 million euros to Slovenian soldiers for overtime hours. It will pay out the remaining around six million euros in December, together with the November pay.



The worst thing about this, according to Lah, is that "despite the huge amounts, we weren't capable of finding the person who was responsible for starting all this".

Metka Majer, TV Slovenija; translated by K. J.