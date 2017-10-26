Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The short street has been the subject of controversy for quite some time. Foto: BoBo Share

Mosque Street heads to the Constitutional Court

A legal initiative to determine the constitutionality of the street name has been prepared

26. October 2017 ob 21:50

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

A month after Ljubljana's municipal council members approved the name Mosque Street (Džamijska ulica), the name will be the subject of a Constitutional Court decision. The initiative came from people who live in the area.

The case was referred to the Constitutional Court by members of the Bežigrad Local Community. The name is also opposed by the SDS and NSi political parties. A legal initiative to determine its constitutionality has been prepared and it will be considered by the court in the next few days.

The short street has been the subject of controversy for quite some time. It connects Parma Street with the mosque and is expected to be named Mosque Street, as the Ljubljana Municipal Council has confirmed. Even though city council members approved the name by a 24:9 margin, there were complications.

Council members from SDS and NSi (New Slovenia) opposed the move, while the hearing was further complicated by the statement of council member Nevzet Porić, who is also a Secretary of the Islamic Community. "We will remember who was against this," warned Porić. SDS Councilor Mojca Škrinjar responded that she perceives his statement as a threat.

According to information we have obtained, several prominent attorneys have helped to write the legal initiative, but they have declined to appear on camera. The name of the street is also opposed by some area residents, but passersby interviewed by TV Slovenia do not believe that the name is problematic.

The final decision will be made by the Constitutional Court, but representatives of the Islamic Community are not familiar with the initiative and have declined to comment, other than saying that Ljubljana has been and will remain a multicultural city.

G. K., Boštjan Veselič, TV Slovenia; translated by J. B.

