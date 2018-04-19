Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Based on previously defined criteria, the basic welfare payment will be 385 euros in the period from early June to the end of the year. Foto: Radio Koper/web Share

National Assembly raises basic welfare amount to 385 euros

An extraordinary session of the National Assembly

19. April 2018 ob 19:50

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The National Assembly has passed an amendment to legislation governing welfare payments and raised the basic welfare amount.

Based on previously defined criteria, the basic welfare payment will be 385 euros in the period from early June to the end of the year. From 2019 on, the amount has been set at 331 euros. The government has recommended that the basic welfare payment be raised from 297 to 331 beginning on June 1, when the amendment goes into effect. However, the Parliamentary Committee for Labor considered an amendment proposed by the Left Party that raised the amount to 385 from early June to the end of the year.

According to SMC, the party supported the Left Party's amendment to send a "clear signal" that the new cabinet will need to tackle the basic welfare amount as soon as possible – no later than the end of the year.

The amount of 331 euros, which had been suggested by the government and represents an 11-percent increase on the current amount, was based in part on the minimum wage, explained Labor Minister Anja Kopač Mrak. She added that the minimum wage must remain higher than the basic welfare amount. The increase applies to single people and for couples without children.

Al. Ma.; translated by J. B.