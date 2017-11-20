Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Next Friday the new ski season will open at Kranjska Gora. Photo: Aleš Fevžer Share

Next week skiing will be possible also in Kranjska Gora and at Krvavec

Presently skiing is possible at Kanin and Vogel

20. November 2017 ob 14:11

Kranjska Gora - MMC RTV SLO

This weekend as well ski lifts are operating at Kanin and Vogel, while next Friday the new ski season will open also at Krvavec, the ski resort which has been awarded as the best Slovenian ski resort of the previous season by the World Ski Award organisation, and in Kranjska Gora as well.

The first snow has only whitened the ski slopes, which allows those most enthusiastic skiers to wind downhill, but for a creditable ski resort artificial snow is needed as well; that's why they wish for low temperatures. The advance sale of skiing tickets, which are slightly cheaper, will continue until the end of November.

Besides to children, the first snow brought the most pleasure to ski lift operators. After last year's lack of snow, the early start of the skiing season is especially welcome.

In expectation of the first skiers

Kranjska Gora has been whitened for the entire week, and the first skiers are expected on Friday. "We were able to start producing snow during the night, the ground is frozen, and we are on standby," Klavdija Gomboc explained for RTV Slovenija. They do have 10 centimetres of snow, and Krvavec has three times that snow, but until November when they plan to turn on the first devices they plan to continue producing artificial snow as fast as possible.

Only a part of ski slopes to open at Krvavec

"Unfortunately, we won't open the entire ski resort, just the spring part," the director of the RTC Krvavec Srečko Retuznik explained. The other parts will be open gradually. There are no new ski lifts, they have only added a new snow groomer, and a snow cannon to their technical equipment. Some plans remain unfulfilled in their drawers." We already have a building permit for a reservoir, and we will probably realize the plan next year."

Kranjska Gora, in cooperation with the Alpine Skiing Club, is completing their plans for artificial snow production at the range, while for the moment they have no other larger plans.

P. B., Marjeta Klemenc, Televizija Slovenija; translated by G. K.