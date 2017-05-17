Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Administration took double samples of 11 different foodstuffs from the chosen chain stores. (symbolic photo) Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

No essential differences were found between food intended for Eastern and Western markets

The cost of the analysis was 6,000 euros

17. May 2017 ob 12:54

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Administration for Food Safety analysed 22 products, specifically intended for Eastern and Western markets. The analysis of the value of individual nourishments found no significant deviations between the declared and measured values.

The Administration for Food Safety, Veterinary and Plant Protection performed the analysis based on the information by the competent bodies from some other EU member states (Slovakia, Hungary), which hinted at the difference in quality of products intended for the Western, and Eastern states.

The Administration took double samples of 11 different foodstuffs from the chosen chain stores, intended for the Western and for the Eastern states, with the intention of checking the difference in quality. The actual content of some quality parameters was tested in laboratories and compared with the declared values.

Declared, and measured value

The general evaluation of the results shows no essential deviation between the declared and measured values when the results for the products intended for the Western market and those produced for the Eastern market are compared. The measured values of the chosen substances are within the allowed tolerance limits.

The comparison of the measured values within both groups of products does not show any difference in products produced for the Western and for the Eastern market. Based on the measured values, the allowed tolerance limits were exceeded in three products.

The cost was 6,000 euros

The control also established that the translation of the declarations into Slovenian on the products produced for the Western market often inconsistent with the text in the foreign language, and the responsible persons were advised to correct it. The cost of the analysis was 6.000 euros.

Al. Ma., MMC; translated by G. K.

