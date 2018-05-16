Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The most popular route is still the one that starts at the Cankarjevo Nabrežje embankment. Foto: Goran Jakovac Share

Numerous tourist boats in the Ljubljanica

Can the green Ljubljanica take in countless numbers of boat service providers?

Ljubljanica is a cold but amiable river. Her calm currents enable the undisturbed flow of many tourist boats. Preparations are in full swing ahead of the summer tourist season, as many river captains get ready for the masses of tourists who will want to experience the city from a frog's perspective...



A boat ride on the Ljubljanica River is possible throughout the year, as the "green river" is one of the few lucky ones that never freezes. The touristic boat cruise, fascinating to both foreign visitors and locals, as it goes through the very heart of the city, is often accompanied by stories told by the guide about the city's history and architecture.



Tours that never go out of fashion...

The river boat tours for tourists differ from one provider to another. Many providers adapt to the wishes and interests of the visitors. The most popular route is still the one that starts at the Cankarjevo Nabrežje embankment, continues up to Park Špica, where the boat changes direction and then heads towards the Dragon Bridge, from where it then returns to its starting point.



The rise in popularity in tourist boat rides also means an increase in the number of boats, which have already found their safe wharfs in the Ljubljanica. Tens of boats already use her rive-bed, mostly for touristic purposes. However, the number of boats (as anticipated by tourist providers) is expected to significantly increase year after year.



In the boat registry of the Ljubljana administrative unit, there are currently 27 tourist boats with engines listed for the public transportation of people on the Ljubljanica River.



Klara Širovnik, MMC; translated by K. J.