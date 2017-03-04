Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Ptuj Foto: Mestni kino Ptuj Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Oldest Slovenian town boast the country's oldest cinema venue

120th anniversary of first film projection in Ptuj

4. March 2017 ob 14:13

Ptuj - MMC RTV SLO

The history of the Ptuj Municipal Cinema dates back to 3 March 1897, when the first film reel was projected to the wall of the venue that has thus become the oldest still active cinema venue in Slovenia.

More on this first film projection from Mateja Lapuh, who works at Ptuj’s Centre of Leisure Activities (CID), which manages the cinema: "The travelling cinema or, rather, the first travelling projector depicted films from the Lumiere brothers, which were the first films created for this kind of film screenings."

Only a good year after 1st film projection in history

This means that the Ptuj audience was able to experience their first film projection merely a good year after Lumiere brothers had shown the first-ever film in Paris. The cinematograph in Ptuj or the “photos in motion” as it was referred to at the time in a newspaper article, screened The Launderette and the Swim School among others, not the mention the Arrival of a Train, the brothers’ famous first public firm projection.

In 1908 a local businessman by the name of Alojz Brecelj requested the Ptuj municipality to allow building a steam engine that would produce electricity for a film projector. The municipality permitted Brecelj to compose a "locomobile with an electric generator" and start a business in cinematography.

Tickets between 30 and 80 vinars

Projections at the so-called German Community Home (Germ. Vereinshaus) took place from Monday to Saturday at 8 p.m. and at 3, 4.30 and 8 p.m. every Sunday. Sunday morning film screening were also introduced after a while due to great interest. Filmgoers paid between 30 and 80 vinars to watch the projection, explains the website of the Ptuj Municipality Cinema.

What particularly marked the cinema’s history was the renovation of the venue at the beginning of the 20th century, since a new hall was built at the Slon Inn in 1911 and temporarily used for film projections. The last major change occurred in 2008, when CID took over the management. "We believe we’ve somehow dedicated this time to try and keep in step with the times, bringing the cinema closer again to the people of Ptuj and other film enthusiasts," explains Mateja Lapuh, adding that a good proof of their progress is rising numbers of visitors. One of the cinema’s most popular current projects is a summer event called Roofless Cinema, which typically takes place at the Ptuj Castle.

From parents with babies to tea parties for pensioners

There are also several other projects in progress that aim to popularise cinematographic projections, reports Danijel Poslek for Radio Slovenija. According to Lapuh, "all in all the programme of the Ptuj Municipality Cinema addresses various target audience groups – from parents with babies to small and older children as well as, most recently, film tea parties for pensioners."

The cinema’s 120th anniversary will be celebrated with a special event and a projection, which will open a year-long series of events devoted to the jubilee.

P. G., MMC; translated by K. Z.