Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! If a second round were to be held, Borut Pahor would be the victor. Foto: BoBo Share

Opinion poll: Strong possibility that Pahor could win in the first round

Opinion poll on the presidential election

6. October 2017 ob 19:33

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

A new opinion poll commissioned by RTV Slovenia from Episcenter shows that over half of those intending to vote in the upcoming presidential election would cast their vote for Borut Pahor. Marjan Šarec, the Mayor of Kamnik, polled at 22 percent, while Ljudmila Novak came in third at 8 percent.

MEP Romana Tomc, the candidate of the opposition Democrats (SDS), got 7.3 percent, followed by Maja Makovec Brenčič, the candidate of the Modern Center Party (SMC), who polled at 1.9 percent. Boris Popovič, the Mayor of Koper, got less than one percent. The opinion poll questioned 1,241 adults, looking only at those respondents who said that they would vote in the October 22 presidential election (741 respondents).

Episcenter’s projections show that Borut Pahor would win the election in the first round (54.9 percent of the vote), followed by Marjan Šarec at 23.5 percent. If a second round is needed, it will be held on November 5. The second round would pit Pahor against Šarec. 64.4 percent of those who said they would vote on November 5 would cast their vote for Pahor, while Marjan Šarec would get 31.5 percent of the vote.

The opinion poll was conducted between September 29 and October 6 among a sample of 1,241 adults.

L. L.; translated by D. V.