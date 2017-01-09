Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The best ski jumper of the previous season will even take a break from training. He has expressed a desire to “reset” his mind; only then will he decide how to proceed. Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Peter Prevc takes a break from ski jumping competition for several days

Will not even train for a while

9. January 2017 ob 20:58

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

After his disappointing performance in the Four Hills Tournament, Prevc has come to an agreement with the head coach of the Slovenian ski jumping teak Goran Janus to take a break and will not appear at the weekend event in Wisla, Poland.

The best ski jumper of the previous season will even take a break from training. He has expressed a desire to "reset" his mind; only then will he decide how to proceed. At the start of the Four Hills Tournament, he still had good feelings, but then nothing went according to plan. He has said that he is disappointed with himself.

"As the tournament progressed, I was getting less and less satisfied with the results. It's hard to say how far I am from getting the right feeling back. It can take a single jump, or it can take fifty. I have to forget my recent jumps; whatever happened, happened," said Prevc at the conclusion of the Four Hills Tournament. In last year's tournament, he won three of the four events and was the overall winner.

Even though he managed to "force" winning jumps last season, he is unable to do that this year. "A good result right now would mean as much as least year's overall victory in the tournament."

T. O., translated by J. B.