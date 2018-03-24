Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Share

Photo: Lea Sirk filmed a Eurovision postcard in the Azores

The Slovenian representative at Eurovision continues preparations

24. March 2018 ob 07:40

Lea Sirk, the Slovenian representative at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, spent last weekend on Faial Island, where she filmed a so-called “postcard” that the Eurovision audience will be able to watch just before her appearance on stage.

"Filming the postcard was a real puzzle for me. For three days we were exposed to the nature, which literally played tricks on us," said Sirk with a smile on her face. She explained that they had moody weather: "From the sun to complete downpour in half an hour."

This year, the organizers decided that the artists would record Eurovision cards at various tourist sights of Portugal. Lea Sirk was sent to the Azores. "Despite the weather and all that, I have spent a truly beautiful trip on an island that I would not have known and experienced otherwise. Among other things, I was also very lucky to get a great team that took care of recording my postcard. Relaxed Portuguese are a perfect hit for me,” Sirk emphasized.

What she will remember most about her first visit to Portugal as part of the Eurovision Song Contest is the Portuguese language, which she was eagerly learning together with her team and with help from the locals. "On the last day, I already managed to say quite a few many things without making an error. Quite a success, right?" she added, laughing.

The singer, who will perform in Lisbon on 10 May in the second pre-selection event with her song Thank You, No!, now plans to do some dance training and have a bit of rest. "Before I travel to a few other countries across Europe in April, where I’m going to present my song," also announced the Slovenian representative.

