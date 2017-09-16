Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Luka Dončić in the arms of his mother and girlfriend in Istanbul. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Photo: Luka Dončić's heart beats for Slovenia – and his beautiful Anamarija

Young lovers don't hide their affection for each other

16. September 2017 ob 09:18

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

When the referee signalled the end of the semi-final match between Slovenia and Spain, Luka Dončić ran into the arms of two long-haired ladies – his mother Mirjam Potrbin and his girlfriend Anamarija Goltes.

Throughout the historic qualification of the Slovenian basketball team into the final of EuroBasket 2017, the extremely talented young Slovenian player Luka Dončić has been cheered on in Istanbul by his family – his father Saša, his mother and grandmother as well as his girlfriend.

And who is the young lady? Anamarija was born in 1998 and comes from Zagorje ob Savi. She has just graduated from high school in Trbovlje and works in modelling. She won a popular teenage competition at the age of 15. She stole Luka's heart about a year and a half ago and has been pouring out her own affection toward him on social media.

She regularly post photos of her and Luka together on Instagram and captions them with sweet words as well as emojis.

Being very supportive

"As a girlfriend I couldn't be more proud on him. He's not only the best player in the world but he also has the biggest heart and is the greatest person I know," she wrote under one of the photos, while to another one she added a famous line from "Od rodjendana do rodjendana", a song of Bosnian band Plavi orkestar: "In the future, a thousand possibilities. It's all going to change but nothing could replace you."

Anamarija likes to take photos of herself wearing a jersey with number 7 on it and send words of support to her beloved: "Good luck love!", "Proud", "The best", "Let all of your wishes come true"...

#eurobasket2017 A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

#Lukana A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Always supportive. 7️ A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Čovjek samo srcem dobro vidi. Ono bitno, očima je nevidljivo. A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

#wedding A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Game time! 7️ A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

U danima budučnosti, hiljadu mogučnosti. Sve če se promjeniti, ali tebe ništa nemože zamjeniti. A post shared by A. GOLTES(@anamariagoltes) on May 30, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

#slovomaturantov 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ #kakoidemo #prayforanazaninablazkabor A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on May 19, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

#luckycharm A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

#saltbae A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Happy valentine's day! A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:55am PST

As a girlfriend I could not be more proud on him. He's not only the best player in the world but he also has the biggest heart and is the greatest person I know. A post shared by A. GOLTES (@anamariagoltes) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

A post shared by Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

#familyfirst A post shared by Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Tina Hacler, MMC; translated by K. Z.