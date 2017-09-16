Photo: Luka Dončić's heart beats for Slovenia – and his beautiful Anamarija

When the referee signalled the end of the semi-final match between Slovenia and Spain, Luka Dončić ran into the arms of two long-haired ladies – his mother Mirjam Potrbin and his girlfriend Anamarija Goltes.
Throughout the historic qualification of the Slovenian basketball team into the final of EuroBasket 2017, the extremely talented young Slovenian player Luka Dončić has been cheered on in Istanbul by his family – his father Saša, his mother and grandmother as well as his girlfriend.
And who is the young lady? Anamarija was born in 1998 and comes from Zagorje ob Savi. She has just graduated from high school in Trbovlje and works in modelling. She won a popular teenage competition at the age of 15. She stole Luka's heart about a year and a half ago and has been pouring out her own affection toward him on social media.
She regularly post photos of her and Luka together on Instagram and captions them with sweet words as well as emojis.
Being very supportive
"As a girlfriend I couldn't be more proud on him. He's not only the best player in the world but he also has the biggest heart and is the greatest person I know," she wrote under one of the photos, while to another one she added a famous line from "Od rodjendana do rodjendana", a song of Bosnian band Plavi orkestar: "In the future, a thousand possibilities. It's all going to change but nothing could replace you."
Anamarija likes to take photos of herself wearing a jersey with number 7 on it and send words of support to her beloved: "Good luck love!", "Proud", "The best", "Let all of your wishes come true"...
