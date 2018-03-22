Photo: Slovenian soccer players have new kits

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The kits will enable higher performance Foto: NZS Share

They will be available in stores on March 28

22. March 2018 ob 19:14

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian national soccer team will open a new chapter in its history when it faces Austria on Friday; it will be led by Tomaž Kavčič for the first time. But the manager will not be the only change; the Slovenians' kits will also get a new look. In Klagenfurt, the players will appear in a blue version of the kit, designed for away games.

In addition to blue, the kit also comes in a mostly white version. "The combination of white, blue, and green has been preserved, while the front part features Triglav, Slovenia's highest mountain. The kit for home games is white with a blue pattern, while the version for away games combines two shades of blue with green elements. This year's kit of the Slovenian national team is based on a youthful, but still traditional look – and precisely that is a recipe for success," the Football Association of Slovenia (NZS) wrote in a press release.

The kits will enable higher performance

NZS added that the new kits will enable the players to perform at a higher level. "The kits are made from the newest, highly innovative material known as VaporKnit, which is 23 percent lighter and 112 percent airier than the previous material. The shorts are 55 percent more elastic, which ensures more flexibility. Performance-enhancing innovations can even be found in elements that may seem insignificant, such as socks that are now 40 percent lighter and feature water-resistant threads," wrote NZS.

The new kits will be available for purchase beginning March 28.

You can see some details of the new kits in the gallery below. Photo: NZS

A. V.; translated by J. B.