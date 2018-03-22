Photo: Slovenian soccer players have new kits

The Slovenian national soccer team will open a new chapter in its history when it faces Austria on Friday; it will be led by Tomaž Kavčič for the first time. But the manager will not be the only change; the Slovenians' kits will also get a new look. In Klagenfurt, the players will appear in a blue version of the kit, designed for away games.
In addition to blue, the kit also comes in a mostly white version. "The combination of white, blue, and green has been preserved, while the front part features Triglav, Slovenia's highest mountain. The kit for home games is white with a blue pattern, while the version for away games combines two shades of blue with green elements. This year's kit of the Slovenian national team is based on a youthful, but still traditional look – and precisely that is a recipe for success," the Football Association of Slovenia (NZS) wrote in a press release.
The kits will enable higher performance
NZS added that the new kits will enable the players to perform at a higher level. "The kits are made from the newest, highly innovative material known as VaporKnit, which is 23 percent lighter and 112 percent airier than the previous material. The shorts are 55 percent more elastic, which ensures more flexibility. Performance-enhancing innovations can even be found in elements that may seem insignificant, such as socks that are now 40 percent lighter and feature water-resistant threads," wrote NZS.
The new kits will be available for purchase beginning March 28.
You can see some details of the new kits in the gallery below. Photo: NZS
|
News in English 22.3.2018 00:02:51, 22.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 22.03.2018 00:03:06, 22.03.2018
|
News in English, 21.03.2018 00:04:29, 21.03.2018
|
News Deutsch 21.03.2018 00:03:02, 21.03.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENGLISH 20.3 00:02:58, 20.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 20.03.2018 00:03:02, 20.03.2018
|
News in English 19.03.2018 00:03:37, 19.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 19. 3. 2018 00:03:22, 19.03.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 18.3.2018 00:04:55, 18.03.2018
|
Rafael Wressnig 00:39:08, 18.03.2018
|
Two South Koreans at Ziferblat Ljubljana 00:05:28, 06.03.2018
|
News in English 17.03.2018 00:02:43, 17.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 27.03.2018. 00:02:53, 17.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 16. 3. 2018 00:03:41, 16.03.2018
|
News in English 16.03.2018 00:03:53, 16.03.2018
|
News in English 15.03.2018 00:03:37, 15.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 15.03.2018 00:03:28, 15.03.2018
|
NEWS ENGLISH, 14.03.2018 00:03:02, 14.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 14. 3. 2018 00:03:52, 14.03.2018
|
NEWS ENGLISH, 13.03.2018 00:03:37, 13.03.2018