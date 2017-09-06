Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Maja Taradi will soon bid farewell to the crown of the most beautiful woman in our country on the sunny side of the Alps. Photo: MMC RTV SLO/Matjaž Tavčar Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Photo: The 15 Contestants Vying for the Miss Slovenia Title

Pageant to be held on Saturday

6. September 2017 ob 11:28

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Maja Taradi will soon bid farewell to the crown of the most beautiful woman in our country on the sunny side of the Alps. 15 contestants will battle for the flattering Miss Slovenia title at the Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ljubljana on Saturday.

Lana Krajnc, Katja Gabrovec, Tina Mede, Ariana Hodžić, Patricija Finster, Maja Zupan, Monika Pfajfar, Lara Stenovec, Elmedina Berisha, Katarina Rondič, Nina Dolić, Špela Budič, Laura Katarina Jularić, Sergeja Kržan and Nina Rems are all hoping to win the crown and the flattering title of fairest in the land. The winner will represent Slovenia at the 67th Miss World pageant, which is once again to be held in Sanya, China.

The main event will be held on the 18th of November, when the current miss World Stephanie Del Valle from Portorico will pass the crown to her successor. This year's winner will need to work harder than her predecessors, as this year's pageant places greater emphasis on social media and interactivity. The Miss World pageant will welcome 125 contestants. Beauties from Armenia, Iraq, Laos and Senegal will participate for the first time. There will be no representative from Venezuela this year – a country which has provided six Miss World pageant winners over the years. The last Venezuelan to be crowned was Ivian Sarcos, in London.



See the photos of the Miss Slovenia contestants presented in the order they will be appearing on Saturday.

K. K., MMC; foto: Grega Eržen, Studio Solis; translated by A. L.