Pleasant aromas return to Pogačar Square with the Open Kitchen

Four Slovenian cities to follow the example of Ljubljana

24. March 2018 ob 07:44

After winter hibernation, the Open Kitchen, a popular culinary market in Ljubljana, re-opened for the sixth season of successful operation this Friday at 10 am.

This year, too, the location and the day will remain standard – every Friday at the Pogačar Square, as will the providers, including some of the best Slovenian restaurants and such as Franko House, Atelje, JB and Grič.

"We prepared well for the new season and dedicated ourselves to the enrichment of an already exceptionally varied offer. We have attracted more than 15 new providers, and we have decided to put even more focus on presenting local cuisine," explained Lior Kochavy, founder and director of the project.

"I’m continually astonished and inspired by the richness of Slovenian gastronomic regions, so my team and I want to present it to the widest public, both domestic and foreign. We cannot yet reveal everything we have in the plan in this respect, as we’ll be improving the offer also during the season," Kochavy said before Friday’s opening.

In addition to home-made delicacies, the Open Kitchen will also offer culinary delights from all over the world this year – from Thailand to Egypt, from India to Iran.

"Quality remains our leading guideline, so we are also strengthening cooperation with the best Slovenian chefs," emphasized project manager Alma Kochavy, adding that she is very pleased with the enriched offer of boutique sweets and ice cream.

Drinks on offer, too

The food will also be accompanied by the offer of premium Slovenian and foreign wines, sparkling wines, cocktails and craft beers as well as other interesting drinks.

The Open Kitchen will be operate every Friday from 10 am to 9 pm in the spring and autumn (good weather provided), and until 10 pm during the summer. The organizers will donate the food that remains unsold at the end of the day to the people in need.

