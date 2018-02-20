Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The polar air mass, coming from north-west Russia and eastern Finland, is moving towards central Europe, the Alpine region and the Balkans. Foto: BoBo Share

Polar air mass coming to Slovenia. How cold will it be?

20. February 2018 ob 12:01

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Many who were spoiled by the warm month of January have now been appalled by next week's weather forecast, which predicts temperatures as low -20 degrees Celsius.

We called the ARSO Environment Agency to find out if the forecast is correct.

The weather man on duty, Janez Markošek, confirmed that temperatures will drop on Sunday and that it will be very cold at the start of next week. At the same time, he added that there was no need to panic, as it probably won't be as cold as predicted. "If it would really be -20 in Ljubljana, in that case it would be -35 in Bloke," was his comparison.

The weather forecast is automatically calculated by a meteorological model program, and timewise the forecast in question is still far away so we will have to wait for another day or two for more precise calculations, warns Markošek.

The polar air mass, coming from north-west Russia and eastern Finland, is moving towards central Europe, the Alpine region and the Balkans. "It will definitely be cold, but it's too soon to say whether it will be extremely cold," says Markošek.

-10 C for sure

But one thing is for sure: When the skies clear and wind dies down, temperatures will drop to below -10 degrees Celsius. "I'm not saying that it won't be -20 in some places, or maybe even a bit lower than that, like for example in Bloke or Kočevje. However, we can't say that it will be like that in the whole of Slovenia and in cities like Ljubljana, Maribor or Celje," says Janez Markošek.

The figures in question indicate the morning lows. During the day it will be less cold, but still with temperatures below the freezing point – ranging between minus five and zero degrees. That kind of weather will persist until next Wednesday. The first days of March will also be very cold.

The school winter holidays for children in the east of country start next week, and parents there are closely following the weather forecast, as their winter activities depend on it. It will be around -15 C during the day both at Krvavec and Rogla. The weather man on duty warns that the real feel temperature will be even colder due to winds.

Mr. Markošek says the real feel temperature will also depend on the sun, and if it shines: "The sun is strong in this time of the year, comparable to the beginning of October. That means that on a sunny day, in wind protected areas, it won't be that cold."

This week will be truly winterlike

School children from the west and central Slovenia are having their winter holidays this week. The weather this week is also not that much in their favour. "The days this week will be cloudy, with a few occasional sunny spells in the west of Slovenia. Temperatures during the night and in the mornings will be below the freezing point, while during the day around zero degrees," informs ARSO.

A Bora wind is expected in the Primorska coastal region. The strong wind will persist at least for the next 10 days. It will also be windy elsewhere in Slovenia, especially on Thursday and Friday.

The south-east and east of the country will get the most snowfall. That part of Slovenia will get between 25 and 40 cm of snow until the end of the week. An even thicker blanket of more than 50cm of dry snow until Saturday, is expected for the higher parts of the Posavje, Dolenjska, Kočevje and Pohorje regions. There will be less snow in the Ljubljana basin, in western Slovenia and parts of the Gorenjska region – from 5 to 20 cm of snow.

Tina Hacler, MMC; translated by K. J.