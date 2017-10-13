Poll: Pahor enjoys a comfortable lead, Šarec sees a fall in support, Šiško gets the largest boost

This campaign season’s second Episcenter poll continues to predict a win by Borut Pahor in the presidential election. He is forecast to receive 55.5 percent of the vote. His closest challenger, Marjan Šarec, is on track to receive 21.2 percent of the vote, which is two percentage points less than a week ago.
NSi candidate Ljudmila Novak is in third place with 8.2 percent of the projected vote, while SDS candidate Romana Tomc would receive 7.8 of the vote. Now ranked fifth is Andrej Šiško (at 2.5 percent); he received the largest boost among the candidates and now polls ahead of Angelca Likovič (1.5 percent), Maja Makovec Brenčič (1.4 percent) and Boris Popovič (1.2 percent). Ranked last is SLS candidate Suzana Lara Krause, with 0.7 percent of the projected vote.
The poll considers both the candidates chosen by the voters who have made up their minds as well as the preferences of those who have yet to make their final decisions but are planning to take part in the election. If a second round is needed, the Episcenter poll predicts a decisive win for President Borut Pahor, who would receive 67.6 percent of the vote, while his closest challenger Marjan Šarec would receive 32.4 percent of the vote.
The poll was conducted between October 5 and October 13 by Episcenter on behalf of RTV Slovenia with a sample of 1521 people.
