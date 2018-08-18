Polzela brand is up for auction

Bankruptcy manager Zlatko Hohnjec has not succeeded in finding a buyer who would purchase the Polzela Socks Factory as a business unit. Therefore, Polzela’s brand name will be put up for auction as well as the entire stock of finished products. At the end of August, three shops across the country are already scheduled to close.
On 20 July, the Polzela Socks Factory stopped its production of socks, which had been last re-started in February 2017, a month after the company went bankrupt. At the end of June this year, the production of hosiery still provided work for 77 employees. After the end of production in July, only 31 workers remain in the company. The number will continue to decrease in the coming months.
Due to the gradual shrinkage of the retail network, the bankruptcy manager is about to close three stores – in Murska Sobota, Maribor and Celje. The remaining six stores across Slovenia, including one in Celje and Maribor, will close in the coming months.
Property sales also continue. At an auction scheduled for 20 September, the Polzela brand and the entire stock of finished products will be offered. The starting price has been set at a little over 389,000 euros.
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 17. 8. 2018 00:03:39, 17.08.2018
|
News English, 17.08.2018 00:03:52, 17.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 16.8. 00:02:18, 16.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 16.8.2018 00:03:16, 16.08.2018
|
News in English 15.08.2018 00:03:35, 15.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 15.8.2018 00:04:23, 15.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 14. 8. 2018 00:03:38, 14.08.2018
|
News in English 14.08.2018 00:03:30, 14.08.2018
|
News in English, 13.08.2018 00:03:32, 13.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 13.8.2018 00:02:53, 13.08.2018
|
News English 12.8.2018 00:02:58, 12.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 12.8.2018 00:04:37, 12.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 11.8. 00:02:13, 11.08.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 11.8.2018 00:04:11, 11.08.2018
|
Nightly news in English 10.08.2018 00:03:46, 10.08.2018
|
News Deutsch 10.8.2018 00:03:25, 10.08.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 9.8. 00:02:24, 09.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 09.08.2018 00:02:50, 09.08.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 8. 8. 2018 00:04:15, 08.08.2018
|
NEWS ENGLISH, 08.08.2018 00:03:35, 08.08.2018