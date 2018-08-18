Slovenian Magazine
At an auction scheduled for 20 September, the Polzela brand and the entire stock of finished products will be offered. Photo: BoBo

Polzela brand is up for auction

Only 31 workers remain in the company
18. August 2018 ob 14:50
Polzela - MMC RTV SLO

Bankruptcy manager Zlatko Hohnjec has not succeeded in finding a buyer who would purchase the Polzela Socks Factory as a business unit. Therefore, Polzela’s brand name will be put up for auction as well as the entire stock of finished products. At the end of August, three shops across the country are already scheduled to close.

On 20 July, the Polzela Socks Factory stopped its production of socks, which had been last re-started in February 2017, a month after the company went bankrupt. At the end of June this year, the production of hosiery still provided work for 77 employees. After the end of production in July, only 31 workers remain in the company. The number will continue to decrease in the coming months.

Due to the gradual shrinkage of the retail network, the bankruptcy manager is about to close three stores – in Murska Sobota, Maribor and Celje. The remaining six stores across Slovenia, including one in Celje and Maribor, will close in the coming months.

Property sales also continue. At an auction scheduled for 20 September, the Polzela brand and the entire stock of finished products will be offered. The starting price has been set at a little over 389,000 euros.

A. S., MMC; translated by K. Z.
