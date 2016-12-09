Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! At the height of production the Polzela hosiery manufacturer employed more than 1,200 people. The company built apartments for its employees and financially helped the development of local communities. Foto: BoBo Related news articles Slovenia says no bidders for tights maker Polzela Slovenia launches privatisation of ladies' tights maker Polzela Share

Polzela knitting machines come to halt

Nine shops remain open

20. July 2018 ob 11:56

Polzela - MMC RTV SLO

The knitting machines at the factory of hosiery manufacturer Polzela first started buzzing in 1927. But Polzela has been in bankruptcy since 2016 and its knitting machines have just knitted the last pair of socks.



The factory will be closed down after an unsuccessful search for potential buyers. The law stipulates that a company which has been in bankruptcy for more than one year after the first sale attempt must stop operating.

The knitters, seamstresses and those responsible for packaging have all stopped working. At the same time 9 retail shops will remain open until they sell the last of the stocks, after which they will also be closed. That means that starting in August the company will only employ those working in management, in the warehouses, and in the retail shops. In the end of June this year, the company still had 77 employees. The number is currently down to 67, and starting August 1st the number will be cut down to 31.

A lack of interest in the market

Polzela's bankruptcy manager Zlatko Hohnjec has not managed to sell the company's business unit. In his last regular report, he wrote that the reason for the unsuccessful sale was the lack of interest in the market.

At the first call for bids the bankruptcy manager set the starting price for the company at 2,8 million euros. In the third sale attempt in June this year, the starting price was set at 2,46 million euros.

Will the bankruptcy manager sell the company's business unit in pieces?

The sale of the company's assets will continue as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. The bankruptcy manager seems to be leaning towards the individual sale of the company's real-estate, movable assets, the company's trademark and remaining stocks.



Two separate auctions are announced for the 14th of August. On sale at the auctions will be a holiday apartment in Čatež and the business premises of the company's former shop in Maribor, which has been closed for some time now, located in the basement of the city’s main bus station.

Sa. J., MMC; translated by K. J.