Popovič: With the help of the acclaimed architect, the tower at Markovec could be constructed in two years

13. April 2018 ob 12:40

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

Architect Massimiliano Fuksas presented his new project in Koper. Together with Sandi Pirš he presented the design concept of a new vertical link between the sea shore and Markovec. The municipality says it is in search of an investor, as it can secure funding only for the first phase of construction.

The Municipality of Koper has chosen the project submitted by the Massimiliano Fuksas, in collaboration with Studio Pirss, as the best solution for a vertical structure connecting the sea promenade and the Markovec Hill. The 111-meter-high tower is slightly inclined towards the sea. "I connect the sea with the respect people here have towards the rest of the world, and with the acceptance I feel."

After working on big projects such as the Milan Trade Fair, the Congress Centre in Rome, and Shenzhen Airport in China, the Italian architect has now started working on smaller projects. The double-ellipse structure in Koper is to be made out of steel and glass. His reply to all the sceptics is: "Because of the word NO we’ve seen the construction of horrible structures that have eaten up our landscape. And here, on this hilltop, we will only a use a few square meters of surface."

Fuksas admits that he has known the mayor of Koper for many years now, and that he will supervise over the construction. So, when can we expect the construction work to begin? Mayor Boris Popovič says: "In short we will sign the contract with Mr. Fuksas and then we’ll have to choose the contractors, and you know how long that takes, and then we can start with the construction. I think that it will take from one and a half to two years from now until the end of the construction. Or I’d rather say two years."

The municipality will secure funding for the first phase of the project. Koper’s mayor said they will now start looking for an investor for the second phase and the construction of the 111-meter-high tower. "I’m convinced that we’ll find one, especially now, when we have the name of such an architect. I’m convinced that it will be a lot easier now."

Before acquiring the work permit, the municipality will first have to expropriate some land owned by businessman Milan Mandarič. There has been no agreement on any land purchase yet.

