Posthumous award for Plečnik’s work in Prague

5. November 2017 ob 17:54

Praga - MMC RTV SLO

A few days ago a posthumous prize was awarded in Prague to the famous Slovenian architect by the president of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman, further giving recognition to the reputation of Plečnik in the year when Slovenia commemorates the 60th anniversary of his death.

The architect’s heirs have donated the award to be displayed at the Plečnik House, which welcomed more than 10,000 visitors, predominantly from abroad, in the past year.

2017 marks 145 years since the birth and 60 years since the death of Slovenia’s most renowned architect Jože Plečnik. The value of Plečnik’s oeuvre has been recognized by the Czech president Miloš Zeman. Janez Jocif, who is related to Plečnik, remembers how his family closely followed his work and later kept him in their memories with reverence. Josif, who received the award in the name of Plečnik’s heirs, was pleasantly surprised by the extraordinary fondness of the Czech and President Zeman for Plečnik’s work.

The heirs have decided to donate the award to the Plečnik House. The director of Museums and Galleries of Ljubljana Blaž Peršin is honoured. According to Peršin, Plečnik’s work is a pledge to continue presenting his creations to wider audiences.

