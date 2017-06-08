Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! A container crane collapsed at the Port of Koper. Foto: Luka Koper/Mateja Dominko Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Powerful storm in Koper brings down a container crane

No injuries but huge material damage

8. June 2017 ob 13:00

Koper - MMC RTV SLO

The area of Koper was hit by a powerful storm on Wednesday around 9 p.m. with a strong Tramontane northern wind. A container crane collapsed at the Port of Koper. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

According to the Port of Koper, the strong wind carried off a large ship transporting vehicles. The rope securing the ship broke off and the wind carried it into the terminal for unloading cargo. The ship then hit the container crane by the docks and toppled it down by the shore.

"We will know more about the cause of the accident once the investigation, which is still ongoing, is concluded. We will then also see what the consequences are. Luckily, there has only been material damage. The lives and health of our people have not been threatened. The extent of the damage is not yet known," wrote the Port of Koper.

The port has a one crane for loading cargo and three cranes for unloading cargo. The damaged crane was one used for unloading. According to the Port of Koper, that means that work at the port will resume without any major hindrances, with the use of the other two container cranes.

