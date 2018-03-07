Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Janez Bogataj, a famous Slovenian ethnologist, said in his lecture that traditional local dishes should be served with a modern twist; however, he also stressed that these dishes need to retain their authenticity. Foto: BoBo Share

Promoting the traditional cuisine of Dolenjska

Traditional dishes need to retain their authenticity

7. March 2018 ob 20:55

Novo mesto - MMC RTV SLO

Five years ago, the Association for the Sustainable Development of the Temenica and Mirna Valley launched a brand called Dobrote Dolenjske (Dolenjska Delights). Recently, the Association said that the time has come to upgrade the project, attract more local producers to the program, and promote the region's cuisine as part of their tourism services.

More than 50 local producers are licensed to sell their products under the Dolenjska Delights brand, and the brand will soon be expanded to include various local events, services etc. The Association has also teamed up with the municipalities of Šentrupert, Škocjan and Mirna Peč, as well as the Novo mesto Institute of Agriculture and Forestry to launch the second part of the project. In June, a series of workshops will be held to introduce the second part of the project to the public, said project leader Barbara Jerovšek.

The project will also define the criteria required to obtain the Dolenjska Delights certificate; moreover, a list of traditional local dishes will be compiled by an external team of experts.

On Wednesday, the second part of the project was launched in Otočec. Janez Bogataj, a famous Slovenian ethnologist, said in his lecture that traditional local dishes should be served with a modern twist; however, he also stressed that these dishes need to retain their authenticity.

Jože Žura, Radio Slovenija; translated by D. V.