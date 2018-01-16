Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The final decision will be made by the chairmanship of the Slovenian Handball Federation, which is headed by Franjo Bobinac. Foto: BoBo Share

Protest rejected, RZS to file an appeal, walking out of the tournament still an option

Cvijić: What’s happening to us has just gone too far

16. January 2018 ob 22:51

Zagreb - MMC RTV SLO

The Slovenian Handball Federation (RSZ) is considering walking out of the European Handball Championship in Zagreb because of controversial refereeing decisions in its first two matches of the tournament. Meanwhile, Slovenia’s formal protest over the refereeing decision in the match against Germany has been rejected. The RZS is filing an appeal.

"I already said last night that what’s happening to us this year has just gone too far. The leadership of the Slovenian Handball Federation is therefore seriously considering walking out of the European championship in a sign of protest, well aware of the negative consequences such a move might bring," explained the RZS general secretary Goran Cvijić at today’s press-conference in Zagreb.

Vujović: We’re sitting in a compartment, not a freight train

"It’s very difficult to motivate the team after two such matches. But regardless of everything we have to find the strength to beat Montenegro. We have to continue improving Slovenia’s handball rating. Our main goal is the Tokio Olympics and the European championship was thought of as a stopping point on the way, but we don’t want anyone treating us as if we’re in the last car. We did arrive by train and we’re happy to have been the only ones to do that. But we’re a team which sits in a compartment, not a freight train. And we want to be treated that way. If any other team was in Germany’s position last night, it wouldn’t have happened. Those two were no referees, they were just executing orders," Slovenian coach Veselin Vujović was once again very critical towards the Lithuanian referees, after another sleepless night.

S. J., from Zagreb Aleš Vozel, @vozela1; translated by K. J.