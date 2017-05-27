Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The team needed less than one hour for the last part of the route. Foto: FreeApproved, Anže Čokl Baton passing at Ljubinj, where mountain biker Jani Rutar took over. Foto: FreeApproved, Yari Stepanov Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Relay from Piran to Triglav

"From 0 to 2.864" in 17 hours

27. May 2017 ob 09:54

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Twelve athletes teamed up to performed an extreme relay race: they joined forces and carried the baton between the lowest and highest points in Slovenia. For the distance between the lighthouse in Piran and the Aljaž tower they needed less than 17 hours.

The plan for the unusual relay made of athletes of different disciplines was born quite some time ago. In autumn the unfavourable weather conditions made it impossible to find a suitable term, and fickle summer weather made it difficult as well, but the team finally managed to agree on a date, and to perform the feat.

The race started with road cyclists, Rok Potočnik being the first. He set at 2.30 a.m. from the Piran lighthouse at the Madona peninsula, and carried the baton to Kozina where he passed it to road cyclist Marko Stražar. Stražar raced from Kozina to the Solkan bridge where the baton was passed to the third road cyclist, Bor Šumradi, who continued along the Soča valley all the way to Ljubinj near Tolmin. Next mountain biker Jani Rutar took the baton, and rode to Mt Kuk where he passed it on to mountain runner Barbara Novak, who took it to Mt Vogel. The baton was then taken by mountain biker Gregor Čolnik from Vogel to Lake Bohinj, and across the lake from Ukanc to Ribčev Laz by kayaker Mark Albreht. Another mountain biker was waiting for the baton at the bank of the lake; Matej Pobežin climbed Uskovnica mountain and passed the baton to mountain runner Luka Kramarič who carried it to the cave under Kredarica. The most extreme part of the road was managed by climber Jaka Ortar, who climbed through Ivačič cave under Kredarica to the ridge path towards Triglav.

The last part of the track was conquered in poor weather conditions by the last two members of the relay, Nejc Štebe and Matevž Blaznik, accompanied by the founder of the FreeApproved Sports Club Anže Čokl. The relay reached the Aljaž tower at precisely 7.20 p.m.

M. Z.

Translated by G. K.