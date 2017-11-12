Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Kanin is Slovenia’s highest-located ski resort. Photo: MMC RTV SLO Share

Report from 2,293 m: “A bad day at Kanin is still better than a good day at work”

MMC talks to skiers who opened this year’s ski season

12. November 2017 ob 15:07

Kanin - MMC RTV SLO

“My coworkers and I took the day off and said we had to go to Kanin no matter what,” explains Matjaž from Ljubljana while hitting the slopes of Kanin at what is historically the earliest autumnal ski opening.

Kanin is Slovenia’s highest-located ski resort and in all its 44-year-long history never started operating so early in the season. This year, the owners took advantage of heavy snowfall in early November and prepared two slopes for the first skiers, who came to Kanin this Friday. There were 222 of them, reported the resort’s management to MMC, adding that the opening fulfilled their hopes - they expected to welcome between 200 and 250 ski fans on the first day.

Foggy as well as sunny

Matjaž and his co-workers were among the first visitors. “Five of us came, which means 10 percent of a company with 50 employees took a day off for early-season skiing,” says Matjaž with a wide smile. The group set off from Ljubljana at six in the morning to reach Bovec by 8 a.m., when the cable car started operating. “We agreed we’d go in any case, even if there would be fog up here. A bad day at Kaning is still better than a good day at work,” concludes Matjaž.

Tina Hacler, MMC; translated by K. Z.