Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Rogaška Slatina would like to build tallest building in Slovenia. Foto: Muinicipality Rogaška Slatina Share

Rogaška Slatina would like to build tallest building in Slovenia

They are planning a 106-metre high observation tower

14. February 2018 ob 12:16

Rogaška Slatina - MMC RTV SLO

The local authorities would like to build a 106 m high observation tower which they intend to name Kristal. It would be the highest building in Slovenia.

As explained by the mayor of Rogaška Slatina Branko Kidrič, the tower would attract a number of families, and curious visitors. The project would cost more than two million euro.

It is not known yet how they intend to provide the necessary funds, but most likely they would allocate them from the municipal budget during the next four or five years, as for the project Vrelec Business centre.

The mayor explained that the new observation tower would aid the promotion of the tourist destination at home and abroad, and would also increase the attendance to the other cultural and tourist sights of Rogaška Slatina.

Presently Lendava boasts the highest tower in Slovenia

At the moment, the highest building in Slovenia is 89-metres high Crystal palace, next tallest is the 81-metre high Hotel Intercontinental, and the third place is taken by 75-metres high Situla, all three in Ljubljana.

The highest observation tower in Slovenia is located in Lendavske gorice in Pomurje – 53,5-metres high Vinarium was built in 2015 and offers the visitors the view of four countries.

K. S., MMC; translated by G. K.