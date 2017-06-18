Second dramatic match offers happier end for Slovenians

The Slovenian female basketball team has scored its premiere win at European championships, defeating Greece with 59-56.
The Slovenian team, lead by Coach Damir Grgić, has shown relentless determination, which resulted in a historic victory in front of ecstatic fans.
The team’s most valuable players were Eva Lisec (15 points) and Teja Oblak (11 points). The team’s captain Maja Erkić also scored in crucial moments (11 points).
In the last preliminary round, the Slovenians will face the current European champions, Serbia, on Monday at 3 p.m.
According to the system of qualifications, only first-placed teams from the four groups qualify directly into the finals, while the 2nd-and 3rd-placed compete in the repechage. Group C, which includes Slovenia, is paired with group D, where Belgium holds two surprise wins while Russia and Latvia only have one each and Montenegro none.
