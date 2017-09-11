Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! An anniversary mass at St. Vitus Parish Church was said by Cardinal Franc Rode. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Šentvid pri Stični Parish Celebrates a Millennium of Existence

Cardinal Franc Rode said the Mass

11. September 2017 ob 21:01

Šentvid pri Stični - MMC RTV SLO

Only a handful of Slovenian parishes can boast more than 1000 years of existence; the Šentvid pri Stični parish is one of them. Written sources first mention it in 1016 A.D.

To mark the anniversary, a scholarly monograph has been published. The volume describes the town's and the parish's colorful history from Medieval times to the present day.

An anniversary mass at St. Vitus Parish Church was said by Cardinal Franc Rode. According to Rode, people are aware that the Catholic Church has the oldest claim to historical legitimacy in the region, which is why the people of the area have deep bonds to the Church and to Christian values. These values play a huge role in Slovenian history and heritage, added Rode, and they ensure a bright future.

