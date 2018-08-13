Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The mowers had to scythe the four square meter land in exactly fifteen minutes. The participants also had to bring their own scythe and a proper footwear. Foto: Instagram/Borut Pahor Share

Setting the Guinness World record in scything

The president was also there

13. August 2018 ob 12:30

Cerkno - MMC RTV SLO

A group of 570 mowers was scything the grass in Cerkno. The participants gathered to set the Guinness World record as the largest group of mowers.

As part of the project called "košuna u snežet", the Society of the Rural Youth members in Škofja Loka, decided to gather as many mowers in one place as possible. The goal was to scythe a piece of land, and they achieved it.

The President of the Republic Borut Pahor responded to the invitation of the Society. He helped the mowers and he congratulated the Society for organizing the event and he emphasized the commitment of young farm managers.

Plenty of visitors came to see the event and to cheer for the mowers of three different generations. The youngest participant was only 16 years old, and the oldest one was 88. The participation was also international, as guests from South Africa, Great Britain and Poland also took part.

K. Ši., MMC; translated by K. Sm.