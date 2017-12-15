Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Slovenian national men's handball team have high hopes for themselves after finishing third at the World Championship in France. Photo: BoBo Share

Slovenia names roster for the European Men’s Handball Championship preparations

Slovenia to play three preparation matches

15. December 2017 ob 18:55

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Head coach Veselin Vujovič has announced the roster for the upcoming European Men’s Handball Championship preparations. The last training camp for the European Championship is set to start in Zreče on December 26.

Vujovič trimmed the roster from 28 to 21 players, and the following players did not make the cut: Dean Bombač (Kielce), Klemen Ferlin (Gorenje), Gregor Potočnik (Gorenje), Mario Šoštarič (Pick Szeged), Aleks Vlah (Koper), Matic Verdinek (Gorenje), and Matic Suholežnik (Celje PL). Two key players, David Miklavčič (Zagreb) and Vid Poteko (Meškov Brest), are sidelined with injuries.

Dolenec and Henigman still in limbo

Jure Dolenec and Nik Henigman are also out due to injuries, and it is unknown whether they can come back in time for the preparations. “Dolenec is recovering faster than expected, and he really wants to play at the European Championship in Croatia. Henigman could also come back in time for the tournament. The doctors said three to four weeks. I hope they can recover as soon as possible. With both of them in there, our line-up would be stacked. Our team has chemistry, and all the key players from the World Championship in France are still with us. We haven’t changed our winning formula, and that’s our main advantage. We can’t wait for the preparations to begin,” said Vujovič.

Slovenia will play three preparation matches, taking on Iran on January 4 in Dol pri Hrastniku, and Serbia on January 9 in Murska Sobota as well as on January 10 in Velenje.

The roster for the European Handball Championship in Croatia will feature 16 players, and Slovenia will play in group C of the preliminary round. Vujović’s men will face Macedonia on January 13, Germany on January 15, and Montenegro on January 17.

Aleš Vozel; translated by D. V.