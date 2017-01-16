Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Slovenia maintains that the Commission’s actions constitute a precedent. Other exceptions were granted to Croatia after its accession using other legal procedures that gave member states a greater voice. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Slovenia's battle for Teran wine

No understanding shown by the European Commission

16. January 2017 ob 20:19

At a special agricultural committee meeting in Brussels, Slovenia opened the Teran wine issue and, in front of other member nations, expressed its disapproval about the European Commission's intention to grant Croatia an exception regarding the use of that name.

The Commission has not issued a written opinion about this matter. Instead, it has presented its previous opinion orally; it still intends to begin the process that would grant an exception to Croatia.

Minister Židan predicted this move -- and expressed his expectation that the Commission will issue a written opinion -- last week after a meeting with Commissioner Hogan. According to EC sources, the decision is based on the fact that Croatia has a variety of grape known as Teran. The Commission rejected the notion that Teran would become a precedent, claiming that Croatia had already been granted exceptions through delegate acts from other EU members' protected designations after the country joined the EU. In total, the EU recognizes 53 such exceptions, and Slovenia is among the countries that make use of them.

Of the member states, Croatia was the only country to enter the debate; it expressed its agreement with the commission's interpretation. Other members remained silent. State Secretary Tajna Strniša points out that the Commission presented no new facts or legal arguments. Slovenia maintains that the Commission's actions constitute a precedent. Other exceptions were granted to Croatia after its accession using other legal procedures that gave member states a greater voice. She adds that it is unacceptable for the Commission to base its decision in part on illegal practices in Croatia.

Today's meeting comes a week before a conference of agricultural ministers. There, Slovenia also intends to open the Teran issue. The Commission has indicated that it intends to begin the process of granting Croatia an exception for Teran wine a day later.

The Commission has indicated that it intends to use a delegated act to allow the word "Teran" to be added to labels of protected "Croatian Istria" wines, but only in the same visual field and in a smaller font.

