Slovenia’s failure to promote an old tradition

The first ever edition of the November Gourmet festival

18. November 2017 ob 09:53

This month, Ljubljana has turned into a gourmet capital. Culinary events abound, and the organizers are determined to put Slovenia's capital on the foodie map.

This year, Turizem Ljubljana, a public institute, organized the first edition of the November Gourmet festival. The festival's focus has been on a wintertime pig slaughter known as "koline", an important tradition across Slovenia. After the slaughter, farmers would make sausages that are also called "koline". The goal of the organizers is to promote "koline", since many tourists still believe that "burek" and "čevapčiči" are traditional Slovenian fare.

"You're right, many foreigners have never heard of "koline", and that's our own fault because we have failed to promote this old tradition," ethnologist Janez Bogataj told TV Slovenia.

"The festival is primarily geared towards visitors from Slovenia. We want them to learn about our rich gastronomic history," the head of Turizem Ljubljana, Petra Stušek, said.

Luka Košir, a chef, said that Slovenia's future lies in locally-sourced food. He also believes that the path from farm to plate should be as short as possible.

