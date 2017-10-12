Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Analysis in 200 countries shows that 10.6 % of Slovene boys are overweight, ranking 91st. Photo: EPA Share

Slovenia successful in reducing the number of obese children and adolescents

12. October 2017 ob 12:18

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The number of overweight and obese children and adolescents in Slovenia has been on the decline since 2011. However, the road to success is still long, claim the researchers of the Slovene team SLOfit at the Faculty of Sport in Ljubljana.

The SLOfit researchers took part in an international study published by the scientific journal The Lancet on the occasion of the World Obesity Day. The study has shown that, in the past forty years, the number of obese children and adolescents aged between 5-19 years has risen tenfold across the world.

Researchers say that the situation in Slovenia has improved, but is still alarming. Analysis in 200 countries shows that 10.6 % of Slovene boys are overweight, ranking 91st. Moreover, Slovene boys had the 64th obesity rate in the world, comprising 30.9% of the population.

Girls in Slovenia had 94th overweight rate in the world, comprising 7.4% of the population. 23.2% of the Slovene girls are obese and rank 102nd.

"With the help of SLOfit, the rising trend of overweight children and adolescents was perceived on time and measures for improving the situation were suggested,” says Gregor Jurak, co-author of the study. According to Jurak, the most effective measure has been the introduction of the Healthy Lifestyle Programme in primary schools.

