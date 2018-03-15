Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 2 votes Rate this news article! The employment rate has increased dramatically, especially among the young and the older workers. Banks are now once again providing loans, while the growth in wages will match the increases in productivity. Foto: Reuters Share

Slovenia will see economic growth of 5.1 percent this year

IMAD forecast: High growth in nominal wages over the next few years

15. March 2018 ob 19:40

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development (IMAD) has increased its economic growth forecast to more than five percent. Last year's trends are expected to continue this year; the growth will be balanced, and exports will remain critical, while increased consumer spending and investments will also play a role. Neither the early election nor the uncertainty about the Second Track project will affect the project.

Favorable international conditions will encourage exports, while higher wages, welfare transfers, and social security will mean more available income and result in higher consumer spending. Both private and public investments will increase. The uncertainly over the Second Track project will not impact the optimistic forecasts. The project is a multi-year undertaking, whose impact at the beginning will be limited.

The employment rate has increased dramatically, especially among the young and the older workers. Banks are now once again providing loans, while the growth in wages will match the increases in productivity. There are also several factors that could encourage even greater growth, primarily investments. Conversely, excessive increase in wages could slow the economic growth. The aging of the population remains a long-term concern.

Interest rate increases will also represent a challenge for the state of public finances because the sovereign debt remains high. It will only begin to decline this year, with the first forecast surplus after a decade of deficits.

Zdenka Bakalar; translated by J. B.