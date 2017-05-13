Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Photo: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Slovenian army plans to buy 8-wheel vehicles again

13. May 2017 ob 13:38

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

After the notorious Patria affair, the Slovenian ministry of defence is yet again planning to purchase 8-wheel military vehicles to fulfil its obligations to the NATO by forming two medium-size battalion battle units by year 2025.

According the initial estimates, establishing the two units would cost 1.2 billion euros. However, the ministry argues the cost would be much lower but for now refuses to specify it. How many vehicles would be purchased and how much each would cost also remains unknown.

The head of the general command Andrej Osterman explained that fulfilling the goals of NATO’s capacities, including the founding of two middle-sized battalion battle groups, is among key goals of the Slovenian Army. Osterman also emphasized that in order to fully reach NATO’s goals, the army would need about 1.2 billion euros solely for new battle vehicles.

Nonetheless, the commander expressed satisfaction with additional funds that the government has reserved for improving the army’s readiness and building new facilities. “Every additional financial source for battle readiness and the army’s functioning is important. All this will help increase the operational power of the Slovenian army and, last but not least, enable purchasing missing equipment and armament,” Osterman concluded.

Metka Majer (TV Slovenija), T. H., MMC; translated by K. Z.