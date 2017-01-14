Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Car sales in Slovenia have been on the rise for the past two years. Foto: Boštjan Podlogar Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Slovenian Motor Show to return after a decade

TV Slovenia's 'Avtomobilnost' show also on exhibit at tech pavilion

14. January 2017 ob 08:31

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia's motor show is set to be revived after a decade. The largest fair related to automobilism will take place at Gospodarsko razstavišče in Ljubljana between 27 March and 2 April. In addition to the exhibition of new car models available for sale in Slovenia, a very diverse programme co-authored by TV Slovenija's Avtomobilnost team will be offered.

Car sales in Slovenia have been on the rise for the past two years. Encouraged by last year's excellent results of the Zagreb show with 100,000 visitors, Slovenian automobile industry has decided to offer a quality presentation of new car models to Slovenian customers as well. The Ljubljana motor show will offer over 12,000 m2 of exhibit space and is expected to welcome 80 to 100 thousand visitors. Marjan Murn, president of the motor vehicle section for personal travel, has explained the motor show will be organised in Ljubljana every two years.

Accompanying programme with tech pavilion

As the event takes place right after the Geneva International Motor Show, no premieres of new models will be possible. Therefore, the organisers have teamed with exhibitors and partners to prepare an interesting accompanying programme that will give visitors an opportunity to get to know the cars better and learn more about technical details.

One of the attractions will be the technological pavilion, which has been co-authored by TV Slovenija's 'Avtomobilnost' show as a media sponsor. Guided tours of the motor show will be organised, too. An automobile curator will take visitors through the characteristics of individual car models from various points of view – its functionalities, multimedia interfaces and similar novelties.

Expert panels from different areas of automobilism and mobility will also take place. Experts will share their thoughts and views about new trends in the fields of electric charging stations, new measures from traffic safety, the new era of co-existence of cars and humans in large urban areas etc.

According to Andrej Brglez from the organisers' team, the idea for the motor show has been brought back to life because Slovenians are interested in automobilism. They are curious about the technical side and like to inquire about new technical advances before purchasing a car. Sales numbers have indicated the time is yet again right for such an event.

Borut Fakin; translated by K. Z.