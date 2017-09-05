Slovenian team tops 100 points for its fourth EuroBasket win

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Ljudski Vrt Stadium has been sold out for Wednesday’s game. The situation will likely be no different for Maribor’s two other Champions League home games. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

5. September 2017 ob 19:21

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

The Maribor soccer club will play the first game of the Champions League season against Russian champions FC Spartak next Wednesday. The match has been sold out.



The first tickets to be sold out were multi-game tickets for all three of Maribor’s home games. Individual game tickets have also been sold out, which means that more than 12,000 spectators are expected to fill the stadium on Wednesday.

Season ticket holders had priority purchase rights. Their quota ran out by Monday. After UEFA returned some tickets it had previously reserved, some individual tickets were available after 8 a.m. today, but they have also been sold out. For the quickest buyers – anyone could purchase at most two tickets --, the tickets cost 45 euros for adults, and 30 euros for children 15 and under.

NK Maribor reports: “Ljudski Vrt Stadium: sold out! 12,250 lucky fans. After multi-game packages, the individual tickets for the Champions League premiere have also found their owners.”

On October 17, Liverpool will play in Maribor. The team, headed by coach Darko Milanič, will also play against Seville at home this December.

