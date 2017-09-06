Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Rough Guide created a new list of the 20 most beautiful countries in the world. Slovenia is in the golden middle. Photo: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

'Small but Mighty' Slovenia Ranks as the 11th most Beautiful Country in the World

A new list from the Rough Guide, the travel publisher

6. September 2017 ob 11:19

London - MMC RTV SLO

Rough Guide created a new list of the 20 most beautiful countries in the world. Scotland tops the chart, with Slovenia in the golden middle, while Vietnam wraps up the list.

The list was co-created by readers of the web portal, who voted for their most stunning country. Slovenia came in at 11th place. Slovenia is described as 'small but mighty', with its mountains, forests, lakes, seashore, old towns, friendly people, and great food, all of which make the country so special.

Slovenia beat Croatia by eight places, while neighbouring Italy came in 4th. Besides the country's southern neighbour, countries ranked below Slovenia include Vietnam, Ireland, Norway, Peru, Switzerland, Finland, India and Mexico. Above Slovenia are Italy, Wales, USA, England, Indonesia, South Africa, New Zealand, Canada and Scotland.

You can see some of the wonders of the featured countries in the gallery below.

K. K., MMC; translated by A. L.