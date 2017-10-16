Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! A report on the condition of soil in Celje kindergartens showed that the contents of cadmium, lead and zinc exceed the maximum level. The municipality of Celje decided to gradually replace the soil. Photo: MMC RTV SLO Share

Soil at almost all playgrounds of public kindergartens will be replaced

A major financial undertaking

16. October 2017 ob 13:29

Celje - MMC RTV SLO

A report on the condition of soil in Celje kindergartens showed that the contents of cadmium, lead and zinc exceed the maximum level. The municipality of Celje decided to gradually replace the soil.

The soil will be replaced at all playgrounds of the Celje public kindergartens, with the exception of the playground at the Tončka Čeč kindergarten in Ljubečna, where according to the measurements the contents of the analysed heavy metals are below the threshold values, and at the playground of the Anica Černej kindergarten in Polule with artificial surface. At certain playgrounds the critical level of arsenic is exceeded as well, starting with the kindergartens Tončka Čeč in Gaberje and the unit Sonce of the Anica Černej kindergarten along the Kajuh street.

"From the financial and logistic aspect, the project is a major financial undertaking, so the restoration will be performed gradually within the next period," the representatives of the municipality explained. The amending budget for this year allocates € 450,000 for this purpose, and for the 2018, € 300,000.

Monitoring already in 2005

The control monitoring of the condition of the soil at the Celje public kindergarten playgrounds was has been made by the Velenje company ERICo. The samples were taken from the depths between 0 and 20 centimetres, and between 20 and 30 centimetres. The estimation of the condition of the soil has been made based on the content of the potentially dangerous metals, namely cadmium, lead, zinc, coper, chromium, nickel, arsenic, and mercury. With the exception of two playgrounds, on all the other playgrounds the warning of critical levels of cadmium, lead and zinc were recorded.

The municipality of Celje had ordered the control monitoring of the soil at playgrounds of thirteen Celje public kindergartens already in 2005. However it is very difficult to compare the results, as at that time no rules existed regarding the manner of sampling, but in spite of that no basic difference can be noted between the results, the municipality explained.

