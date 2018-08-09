Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! A 23-year-old swimmer Stevens won the 27th medal for Slovenia at the European championships in the50-metre pools. Foto: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Stevens wins bronze in the 50-metre breaststroke

9. August 2018 ob 11:30

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Clocking in at 27.06, which is now his personal record, John Stevens, a swimmer from the Triglav Kranjska Club, won a bronze medal in the 50-metre breaststroke at the European Swimming Championship in Glasgow. This was the 100th medal for Slovenia at major competitions.

"I was preparing for this all day, finally got some sleep, and won the medal. It is nice to win the 100th Slovenian medal," said Stevens after the competition. He was also very satisfied because he flew in from the US, Tennessee, where he goes to college, two days before the competitions and he didn’t have time to rest. According to him, the performance was not perfect, but it’s the medal that counts.



A 23-year-old swimmer Stevens won the 27th medal for Slovenia at the European championships in the 50-metre pools. In 2012, Damir Dugonjić won gold.

Stevens will compete in the 100-metre breast at the World Championship during the summer season, which starts in about a month.

A. V., MMC, translated by K. Sm.